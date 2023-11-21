Optimise your iPhone 15! Check how to clear history, cache, and cookies from Safari

Maintaining privacy is crucial for all mobile device owners. From money to private photos, videos to data, everything is on our smartphones, and anything that slows it down or otherwise affects it, can lead to great harm and loss. Even simple things can affect its performance and therefore, users must intervene at regular intervals to keep everything working fine. Something as simple as clearing cache, history, and cookies is quite helpful in optimizing device performance and keeping it secure as well. For users of Apple's iOS devices, such as iPhones, iPads, or iPods. Also, Safari is the default web browser, and it's essential to know how to manage your browsing history, cookies, and cache. So if you have bought an iPhone 15 recently, check out the following steps in order to get the best out of it all the time:

Accessing Settings:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 Scroll down and find Safari. Clearing History and Website Data: Tap on Safari. Scroll down to find Clear History and Website Data and tap it. - Confirm your choice.

Please note that If the button appears gray, either there is no data to clear, or web content restrictions are in place.

Clearing Cookies and Cache:

- In Safari settings, navigate to Advanced > Website Data. - Tap on Remove All Website Data. - Confirm your action.

Please note that similar to history, the button may be gray if there's no data or if content restrictions are active.

Deleting Specific Website Data

If you want to delete the data of a specific website, check out the following steps:

Open the Safari app. Tap the Show Bookmarks button, then tap History. Tap on Edit. Select the website(s) you want to delete. Tap on Delete.

Blocking Cookies

Check out the following steps to block Cookies on your iPhone 15:

In Settings, go to Safari > Advanced. Turn on Block All Cookies.

Please keep in mind that blocking cookies may affect site functionality, such as preventing sign-ins or displaying a message about cookies being required.

Using Content Blockers

Visit the App Store. Download a content-blocking app. After the content-blocking app is downloaded, go to Extensions in Safari settings. Turn on the content blocker.

You can use multiple content blockers simultaneously.

By following these steps, you can effectively manage your Safari data. This will not only address your privacy concerns but also give you a smooth browsing experience. You can customize your Safari settings according to your preferences.

