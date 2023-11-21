Icon
Home How To Optimise your iPhone 15! Check how to clear history, cache, and cookies from Safari

Optimise your iPhone 15! Check how to clear history, cache, and cookies from Safari

Clearing cache, history, and cookies from Safari is quite helpful in optimizing iPhone 15 performance and keeping its data secure as well.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 19:34 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 15
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
Clearing cache, history, and cookies will not only address your privacy concerns but also make your iPhone 15 work at its best all the time. (AFP)

Maintaining privacy is crucial for all mobile device owners. From money to private photos, videos to data, everything is on our smartphones, and anything that slows it down or otherwise affects it, can lead to great harm and loss. Even simple things can affect its performance and therefore, users must intervene at regular intervals to keep everything working fine. Something as simple as clearing cache, history, and cookies is quite helpful in optimizing device performance and keeping it secure as well. For users of Apple's iOS devices, such as iPhones, iPads, or iPods. Also, Safari is the default web browser, and it's essential to know how to manage your browsing history, cookies, and cache. So if you have bought an iPhone 15 recently, check out the following steps in order to get the best out of it all the time:

Accessing Settings:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15
  2. Scroll down and find Safari.
  3. Clearing History and Website Data:
  4. Tap on Safari.
  5. Scroll down to find Clear History and Website Data and tap it.
  6. - Confirm your choice.

Please note that If the button appears gray, either there is no data to clear, or web content restrictions are in place.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Clearing Cookies and Cache:

  1. - In Safari settings, navigate to Advanced > Website Data.
  2. - Tap on Remove All Website Data.
  3. - Confirm your action.

Please note that similar to history, the button may be gray if there's no data or if content restrictions are active.

Deleting Specific Website Data

If you want to delete the data of a specific website, check out the following steps:

  1.  Open the Safari app.
  2. Tap the Show Bookmarks button, then tap History.
  3. Tap on Edit.
  4. Select the website(s) you want to delete.
  5. Tap on Delete.

Blocking Cookies

Check out the following steps to block Cookies on your iPhone 15:

  1. In Settings, go to Safari > Advanced.
  2. Turn on Block All Cookies.

Please keep in mind that blocking cookies may affect site functionality, such as preventing sign-ins or displaying a message about cookies being required.

Using Content Blockers

  1. Visit the App Store.
  2.  Download a content-blocking app.
  3. After the content-blocking app is downloaded, go to Extensions in Safari settings.
  4. Turn on the content blocker.

You can use multiple content blockers simultaneously.

By following these steps, you can effectively manage your Safari data. This will not only address your privacy concerns but also give you a smooth browsing experience. You can customize your Safari settings according to your preferences.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 19:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon