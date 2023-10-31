Icon
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score and more: Know when, and where to watch World Cup match online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: The latest ODI encounter of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh today, October 31. Know, when and where to catch the live score and watch all the action of the encounter online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 09:04 IST
Watch the PAK vs BAN World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AP)
Watch the PAK vs BAN World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AP)

PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 has proven to be extremely disappointing for Pakistan so far. After winning their first two matches, Pakistan have suffered four losses in a row, losing matches against India, Australia, Afghanistan and most recently, South Africa. The PAK vs SA match had a thrilling finish as South Africa defeated Pakistan by just 1 wicket. Consequently, Pakistan find themselves in the 7th spot in the points table and now face Bangladesh who have suffered a similar fate. Having five consecutive matches, Bangladesh are clinging on to very slim hopes of qualifying for the playoff spots of the World Cup, but it is looking unlikely by the day.

The latest ODI encounter of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh today, October 31. If you wish to catch all the action of this exciting encounter, now, when and where to catch the live score and watch the match online.

PAK vs BAN LIVE: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place today, October 31. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

PAK vs BAN LIVE: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is the oldest stadium in India, apart from being the second-largest. The World Cup ODI encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

PAK vs BAN LIVE: Where to watch match online

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 09:04 IST
    Icon