PAK vs SL World Cup live score and streaming: When, where to watch ODI match online

PAK vs SL World Cup live score and streaming: Pakistan have had a good start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with a dominating win over the Netherlands. Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan were the top performers for Pakistan in their first match with 68 runs each. Now, the team is set to face off against Sri Lanka who lost their first match against South Africa by 102 runs. Despite half-centuries by Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka, they could not overcome a South African side that had three players scoring centuries.

Going into the match, Pakistan are favourites based on their form. If you wish to watch the match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online.

PAK vs SL World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place today, October 10. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

PAK vs SL World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The World Cup ODI encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

PAK vs SL World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.