Phone overheating? These tips will help your iPhone or Android from losing battery life

Smartphone overheating is not a problem that should be lightly, especially during the summer heatwave period, when the problem increases multifold. Not only it impacts the performance of the device and becomes difficult to use, but keeping your smartphone in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life. And many users make small mistakes that put their phones at a high risk of overheating. Therefore, it is important to know why your smartphone is heating up. To help you, here are some common mistakes you should avoid and tips that you can implement in order to protect your iPhone or Android phones from overheating.

Reasons behind overheating of smartphone

There can be several reasons behind the overheating of your smartphone. Whether you are using an iPhone or an Android phone, these issues apply to all. Avast, the cybersecurity firm suggested some common reasons behind your phone getting hot.

Keeping it in direct sunlight: It is a common cause of phone overheating. Not only that, it can also speed up the overheating process and further damage the battery.

Updating your phone: It is a common condition, while setting up your phone for the first time, your phone may get warm.

Performance-heavy tasks: Using performance-heavy or RAM-intensive apps, games, or functionality, or even watching HDR videos for long hours can be a cause behind the overheating of your smartphone.

Malware or virus: In case your phone has been affected by malware or fake apps, this can impact the performance of your phone and can lead to overheating.

What is the normal temperature of your phone?

Occasionally facing overheating issues are quite common. However, the optimal internal temperature for phones must be between 32°F to 95°F (0°C to 35°C), the Avast report suggested. However, temperatures higher than this is unsafe and you should take the necessary steps.

How to avoid overheating issues with a phone