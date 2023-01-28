PM Kisan 13 installment registration: Do it online now; check steps here
Have you registered for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme? Farmers who have not yet registered for the PM Kisan Scheme can do it online now in order to get the amount under the 13th installment credited in their bank accounts. While those who have already registered need to complete their KYC in order to get the PM Kisan 13th installment.
Meanwhile, if you have not done your eKYC, it can also be done online by visiting the official website of PM Kisan or via its mobile application. "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the PM Kisan website stated. It is advised to get the eKYC done so that you do not face any issues in receiving the PM Kisan 13 installment in your bank accounts.
Notably, the 12th installment of Rs. 16000 crore was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17, 2023, under the PM Kisan Scheme. The PM Kisan scheme is a central sector scheme that was started to provide income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country. An annual financial benefit of Rs. 6000 is being provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families under the scheme. The amount is credited directly to the bank account of the farmers in three equal installments of ₹2000 each, every 4th month.
Here is how to register for PM Kisan Scheme
Farmers need to visit the official website of the PM Kisan Scheme at https://pmkisan.gov.in/.
Further, the government has created Farmers' Corner in the PM Kisan web-portal. From there click on the New Farmer's Registration option.
New Farmer's Registration: Through this link, the farmers can submit their details online. The online Form has certain mandatory fields as well self-declaration regarding the eligibility.
Once the Form is filled in and submitted successfully by the farmer, the same is forwarded by an automated process to the State Nodal Officer (SNO) for verification.
The SNO verifies the details filled in by the farmer and uploads the verified data on the PM-Kisan portal. Thereafter the data is processed through an established system for payment.
Farmers can also use 'Edit Aadhaar details' option from the farmers corner to edit their name themselves as per details in the Aadhaar Card. The edited name then gets updated after authentication through the system.
