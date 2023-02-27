    Trending News

    Home How To PM Kisan 13th instalment releasing today: Know when, where to watch the event live online

    PM Kisan 13th instalment releasing today: Know when, where to watch the event live online

    The 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Scheme will be released today. Know where to watch the event live, how to check status online, and other details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 08:51 IST
    PM Kisan
    PM Kisan 13th Instalment: Check the status online via PM Kisan mobile app, website. (Reuters)
    PM Kisan
    PM Kisan 13th Instalment: Check the status online via PM Kisan mobile app, website. (Reuters)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs. 2000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) scheme today. Monday. February 27, 2023. A total of more than Rs. 16800 crores will be deposited directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the Scheme, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

    The highly anticipated release of the PM-KISAN 13th instalment will take place at Belagavi, Karnataka. The event can be watched live online at 10 AM IST by accessing the following URL: https://lnkd.in/gU9NFpd and tune in to witness the live event proceedings on https://pmindiawebcast.nic.in/, the ministry further informed.

    Notably, the 11th and 12th instalments under the Scheme were given in May and October last year. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, till now, over 2.25 lakh crores of funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal.

    During the Covid lockdown, Rs. 1.75 lakh crores were distributed in multiple instalments to support these needy farmers. The Scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs. 53600 crores in funds.

    The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of 6000 per year is released in three instalments of 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

    All landholding farmer families in the country are eligible under PM KISAN, subject to certain exclusion criteria. Once the 13th instalment is released, registered farmers will be able to check if they have received the money online. Here is how.

    How to check PM Kisan 13th instalment status via PM Kisan Mobile App

    1. Download the PM Kisan Mobile Application from the official website of PM Kisan or click on the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

    2. You can also directly go to the Google Play store on your Android device and type PM Kisan App and can download it from there as well.

    3. Then click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.

    How to check PM Kisan 13th Instalment status via PM Kisan website

    Step 1:

    Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in.
    Step 2:

    Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab. You can find it on the home page. Provide the required details asked for.
    Step 3:

    Then, click on 'Get Data' and the details will be displayed on the screen of your device.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 08:51 IST
