Pokemon Presents August 2023: What to expect, when and how to watch

The Pokemon Company has revealed its upcoming Pokemon Presents video presentation that is scheduled for tomorrow, August 8, 2023. There are various rumours surrounding the streams as various games are to be released such as Detective Pikachu Returns and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC. It is expected that the stream would be 35 minutes long. To catch the Pokémon Presents live stream, we've laid out information on where and how to watch along with what is expected during the event.

When and how to watch Pokemon Presents?

Pokemon company shared details on their main Twitter handle (Now X) saying, “The next PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers! Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokemon news and updates”

India it will be streaming at 7:30 PM on the same day. If you want to watch the live stream then you can watch from the Pokemon's official YouTube channel. The live stream would be 35 minutes long and it may reveal various rumoured games.

What to expect from Pokémon Presents August 2023?

According to a Pocket Lint report, the main focus of the Pokemon livestream will be Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero due to the DLC packs nearing. It is also rumoured that during this stream, the release date for The Teal Mask might also be announced.

However, there is very less information about the live stream so people might have to wait till the actual live stream happens.

According to Meristation report, the upcoming Pokemon Presents event is particularly significant because it will take place days before the Pokemon World Championship 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. This event promises sneak new game features in addition to a competitive battle between trainers from other franchise games.