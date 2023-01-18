    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 359 answer for January 18: An extreme puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 359 answer for January 18: An extreme puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 359 answer for January 18: Finding the clues will be hard today. Don’t risk your streak, just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 08:06 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 359 answer for January 18: Do not make the weekend puzzle more difficult than it needs to be. Take the assistance of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 359 answer for January 18: Quordle difficulty has reached a new milestone today. Today's words are going to make you sweat. The trick comes in the form of double letters. Double letters means words which have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable puzzle today, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

    Quordle 359 hints for January 18

    For the first time, all four words in the puzzle contain repeated letters. Two of the words even have the same repeating letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, letter arrangement is also very typical, although usage of uncommon letters are still there. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a consonant-heavy starting word.

    Quordle 359 clues for January 18

    1. Today's words begin with the letters S, D, R and C.

    2. The words end with the letters R, R, R and H. 

    3. Word 1 clue - very thin; transparent; diaphanous, said of textiles

    4. Word 2 clue - a machine that you use for drying something

    5. Word 3 clue - a person who rows a boat, especially as a member of a racing team

    6. Word 4 clue - something that is very easy or certain to be done or happen

    These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 359 answer for January 18

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. SHEER

    2. DRIER

    3. ROWER

    4. CINCH

    We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 08:05 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    US flights
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation