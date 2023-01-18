Quordle 359 answer for January 18: An extreme puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 359 answer for January 18: Finding the clues will be hard today. Don’t risk your streak, just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

Quordle 359 answer for January 18: Quordle difficulty has reached a new milestone today. Today's words are going to make you sweat. The trick comes in the form of double letters. Double letters means words which have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable puzzle today, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 359 hints for January 18

For the first time, all four words in the puzzle contain repeated letters. Two of the words even have the same repeating letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, letter arrangement is also very typical, although usage of uncommon letters are still there. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a consonant-heavy starting word.

Quordle 359 clues for January 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, D, R and C.

2. The words end with the letters R, R, R and H.

3. Word 1 clue - very thin; transparent; diaphanous, said of textiles

4. Word 2 clue - a machine that you use for drying something

5. Word 3 clue - a person who rows a boat, especially as a member of a racing team

6. Word 4 clue - something that is very easy or certain to be done or happen

These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 359 answer for January 18

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SHEER

2. DRIER

3. ROWER

4. CINCH

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.