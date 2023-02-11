    Trending News

    Quordle 383 answer for February 11: Another Sanskrit word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 383 answer for February 11: No matter how difficult today’s puzzle is, you still would want to solve it to know the Sanskrit word. So don’t wait and check these Quordle hints and clues to ensure you get the solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 09:27 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 383 answer for February 11: Do not fall into a false sense of security because the puzzle seems easy. Make sure to check these Quordle hints and clues to stay ahead of the game. (Play Store)

    Quordle 383 answer for February 11: In the context of the game, we have talked about the importance of inclusion in Wordle and Quordle as these are played by global audiences and since they have a lot to do with words, words from different regions should be included to make people feel represented. Today, Quordle has once again included a Sanskrit word which also finds its place in multiple modern Indian languages. Finding it out is going to be doubly rewarding for you as you will both protect your streak and get the pleasure of seeing a word you know being represented. But solving the puzzle is not easy today. And that's why you should be using our Quordle hints and clues to gain an advantage. And if you still can't find the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

    Quordle 383 hints for February 11

    Two out of the four words are relatively easy to solve, although even they have the odd uncommon letter problem. But the remaining two words are both obscure, contain uncommon letters and have repeated letters. That's a triple threat in a single word. To solve them, make sure to check out our clues below.

    Quordle 383 clues for February 11

    1.  Today's words begin with the letters S, D, S and B.

    2. The words end with I, A, E and D.

    3. Word 1 clue - a Hindu ascetic or religious teacher

    4. Word 2 clue - a belief or set of beliefs that people are expected to accept as true without questioning

    5. Word 3 clue - a type of kitchen tool that has a metal or plastic net, used for separating solids from liquids or very small pieces of food from large pieces

    6. Word 4 clue - certain or extremely likely to happen

    That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

    Quordle 383 answer for February 11

    POILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. SWAMI

    2. DOGMA

    3. SIEVE

    4. BOUND

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily and did not face any confusion. Do check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 09:26 IST
