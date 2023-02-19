Quordle 391 answer for February 19: Stuck halfway? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Trending News

    Quordle 391 answer for February 19: Today’s puzzle is a mix of easy and tricky words. And if you find yourself at the midpoint and not sure where to go from here, then just check these hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 06:34 IST
    Quordle 391 answer for February 19: This week has been quite average when it comes to the degree of difficulty of the puzzle and we are going to end it on an average note as well. The Sunday puzzle gets two easy words and two tricky words, which should make solving the puzzle somewhat difficult but certainly not impossible. So, you may try solving it on your own, but if you find yourself stuck at any point, we recommend not to waste your attempts and instead check these Quordle hints and clues instead. Additionally, we have also shared the answers to today's puzzle which you can find at the bottom.

    Quordle 391 hints for February 19

    Two of the words today are as simple as they come. Common letters, no repetition, follow the typical consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern and all the letters are pretty common as well. On the other hand, the other two words have repeated letters, strange letter arrangements as well as uncommon letter usage. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.

    Quordle 391 clues for February 19

    • Today's words begin with the letters C, B, T and C.
    • The words end with T, S, Y and H.
    • Word 1 clue - a T-shaped piece of metal or wood on a boat or ship, to which ropes are attached.
    • Word 2 clue - to ask for God's help and protection for someone or something
    • Word 3 clue - this day
    • Word 4 clue - the large, spiral, univalve shell of any of various marine mollusks

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 391 answer for February 19

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CLEAT
    2. BLESS
    3. TODAY
    4. CONCH

    We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space everyday.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 06:21 IST
