Quordle 447 answer for April 16: Take it easy today, check hints, clues, solutions now

Quordle 447 answer for April 16: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact, some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due to time constraints, sickness, or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Quordle 447 hints for April 16

All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, only one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

Quordle 447 clues for April 16

Today's words begin with the letters S, B, Q, and F.

The words end with the letters E, H, H, and Y.

Word 1 clue - a type of dark grey rock that can easily be split into thin flat pieces

Word 2 clue - a long wooden or metal seat for two or more people

Word 3 clue - to say that an official decision is no longer true or legal

Word 4 clue - used to describe the weather when there is fog

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 447 answer for April 16

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

SLATE

2. BENCH

3. QUASH

4. FOGGY

We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.