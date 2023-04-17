Home How To Quordle 448 answer for April 17: No pressure, just check hints and clues here

Quordle 448 answer for April 17: No pressure, just check hints and clues here

Quordle 448 answer for April 17: The level of difficulty is high today. Check Quordle hints and clues here to get to the answers.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 06:49 IST
Quordle 448 answer for April 17: Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions here to maintain your winning streak. (HT Tech)
Quordle 448 answer for April 17: Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions here to maintain your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Quordle 448 answer for April 17: Be ready to scratch your head! The words are tricky to guess and adding to the woes is letter repetition. Hence, we are here for your assistance. You go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution. If you want to first try it out yourself, then you are advised to identify as many correct letters as you can in the first few attempts. Meanwhile, if you don't get the answers even with the help of the hints and clues, and if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 448 hints for April 17

It is not atall going to be easy! Among the four words to guess today, three are very tricky while the fourth one is a commonly used word. Also, there is only one word in which letter repetition is there. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder around it.

Quordle 448 clues for April 17

Today's words begin with the letters A, S, N and D

The words end with the letters Y, T, R and M

Word 1 clue - It refers to perform an examination on a chemical in order to test how pure it is

Word 2 clue - To (cause to) lean in a position that is not vertical

Word 3 clue - the worst moment, or the moment of least hope and least achievement

Word 4 clue - a thick, strong cloth which is used especially for making jeans

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 448 answer for April 17

Wait! We need your attention. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

ASSAY

SLANT

NADIR

DENIM

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. All the best for tomorrow's Quordle challenge. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 06:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets