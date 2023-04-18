Quordle 449 answer for April 18: Quick! Get your win; Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 449 answer for April 18: Alternating the difficulty level, today's Quordle puzzle is on the easier end. Yesterday, the puzzle was truly difficult and many must have lost their streak to it. However, today is a new day and you must focus on rebuilding or improving your streak now. An easy puzzle does mean ease of solving, but it also means that not being able to solve would bring you below others. Do not make the same mistake. Check the Quordle hints and clues right now and know how to systematically take down the puzzle. And in case you need extra help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 449 hints for April 18

Strangely, no words today have a repeated letter. That means all you need today is a solid letter elimination strategy and then the rest of the path will be clear for you. Do note that there are a couple of uncommon letters in a word so you will need to be thorough with your clue-hunting. We would recommend starting the game with a set of uncommon letters as it can make the rest of the game easier for you.

Quordle 449 clues for April 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters M, P, D, and B.

2. The words end with the letters R, E, R, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - one of the large teeth at the back of your mouth

4. Word 2 clue - to ask questions in order to find out secret or hidden information

5. Word 3 clue - a machine that you use for drying something

6. Word 4 clue - carried or moved by a particular thing

Now, just think about the clues and you should already be very close to solving the puzzle. And for those of you who are still confused, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 449 answer for April 18

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MOLAR

2. PROBE

3. DRIER

4. BORNE

We hope solving the puzzle was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.