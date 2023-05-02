Quordle 463 answer for May 2: Extraordinary word! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 463 answer for May 2: While today's Wordle is not that difficult, sadly Quordle is not going to treat you so gently. Today's puzzle is filled with tricks and traps and if you fell for them, your dreams of building a large winning streak will come to an end. So, you need to be careful. And if you want to ensure that you do not lose the Sunday puzzle, you need to take a look at these Quordle hints and clues. They have been carefully curated to give you a big advantage in the game. And if you're on your final attempts and cannot afford to figure out the clues, then you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 463 hints for May 2

Today's puzzle has two words with repeated letters. But that's not all. There is a word where a single letter repeats thrice. Solving that is going to require some innovation from your end. Further, there are two words with an extremely uncommon letter as well. While the words are more or less common, they will stretch you out to find all the clues, especially with the repeated letters and uncommon letters. But do not fret. Just take the help of the clues below.

Quordle 463 clues for May 2

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, M, S, and T.

2. The words end with the letters S, T, N, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a mark that you make by drawing one line across another

4. Word 2 clue - (of a bird or animal) to lose feathers, skin, or hair as a natural process at a particular time

5. Word 3 clue - to leave a colored mark that is difficult to remove

6. Word 4 clue - in bad condition

Quordle 463 answer for May 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CROSS

2. MOULT

3. STAIN

4. TATTY

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.