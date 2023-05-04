Home How To Quordle 465 answer for May 4: Looking for last chance? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 465 answer for May 4: Looking for last chance? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 465 answer for May 4: This midweek puzzle comes with a twist. You will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
May 04 2023, 07:24 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 465 answer for May 4: Don’t waste your attempts, use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 465 answer for May 4: While every Quordle puzzle is unique in its own way, today's puzzle is quite peculiar. The words come from a diverse collection and they will make you really think to figure them all out. But if you think that's all the challenge they are throwing today, then you're wrong. There are some tricks that the puzzle hides within its sleeve so don't take it lightly at all. And if you feel stuck at any point, these Quordle hints and clues are always there to help you. The hints offer an overview of the puzzle and give you a recommendation for starting words, while the clues dive deep into the particulars of the individual words and give you clues to unlock the words. And if you can't even afford to guess, then you can just go to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 465 hints for May 4

Taking a look at the words, not a single word has repeated letters and all but one word are pretty common, so there should not be much problem guessing them. But you have to remember the words can be diverse. You should use the first three attempts in eliminating letters so you get a good chunk of clues to start, and then make educated guesses to solve it. Ideally do not give an individual puzzle more than 2 attempts. We would recommend you use a starting word with less common letters in it.

Quordle 465 clues for May 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, S, F, and P.

2. The words end with the letters R, N, D, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - an agricultural machine for making bales of hay, etc

4. Word 2 clue - open dislike and disrespect or mockery often mixed with indignation

5. Word 3 clue - smelling extremely bad and stale

6. Word 4 clue - a thick, wet substance used for sticking things together

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 465 answers for May 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BALER

2. SCORN

3. FETID

4. PASTE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 04 May, 07:24 IST
