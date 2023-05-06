Home How To Quordle 467 answer for May 6: A trickster! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 467 answer for May 6: A trickster! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 467 answer for May 6: The weekend puzzle is going to test your wit. Make sure to use the most important resource you have — these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 08:05 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 467 answer for May 6: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (HT Tech)

Quordle 467 answer for May 6: The Saturday puzzle is not going to be a piece of cake for you. The puzzle is tricky and will need critical thinking on your part if you want to add another day to your winning streak. That means guesswork is out of the window. Because as we all know, word guessing is also dependent on the luck factor and if that's not on your side, there is not much that you can do. And that's why, to eliminate luck from the equation, we bring to you these Quordle hints and clues. These will provide you with articulated information about the words and strategies that you can use to beat the puzzle today. And if you need further help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution as well.

Quordle 467 hints for May 6

Two of the words today contain repeated letters, so you need to keep an eye on them. Apart from that, there is also an obscure word that you might not be familiar with. In the remaining two words, one is an uncommon word and another has a unique letter arrangement. On the whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. In our opinion, it is one of the toughest puzzles you will see. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 467 clues for May 6

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, T, S, and T.

2. The words end with the letters D, Y, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to burn somebody/something with very hot liquid

4. Word 2 clue - a domestic cat with a striped and mottled coat

5. Word 3 clue - a particular manner or technique by which something is done, created, or performed

6. Word 4 clue - to laugh at someone or say unkind things about them

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know one of the repeated letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 467 answer for May 6

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SCALD

2. TABBY

3. STYLE

4. TEASE

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 06 May, 08:05 IST
