Quordle 468 answer for May 7: Sticky situation! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 468 answer for May 7: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 468 hints for May 7

Three out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 468 clues for May 7

Today's words begin with the letters T, S, B, and S.

The words end with the letters H, K, K, and H.

Word 1 clue - one of the hard, white objects in the mouth that are used for biting and chewing

Word 2 clue - to move stealthily so as to avoid notice

Word 3 clue - quick, energetic, and active

Word 4 clue - to splash about in a liquid

These were your clues. Now go on and give back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 468 answer for May 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

TOOTH SKULK BRISK SLOSH

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.