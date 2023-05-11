Quordle 472 answer for May 11: Cryptic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 472 answer for May 11: So close, yet so far! Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time if only it was not for that one word that changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of the tricky puzzles that has been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 472 hints for May 11

As mentioned above, three out of the four words are easy to solve and one of them have a repeated letter in them. This word also uses an uncommon letter so solving it might be trickier than usual. So, here is our tip. We recommend you to use these words for the first four attempts: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES and FLING. These words all contain unique letters and should give you enough clues to solve the puzzle. Be aware that the tricky word has a letter that falls outside of the ones suggested.

Quordle 472 clues for May 11

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, D, W, and N.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, L, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - an underground room or vault beneath a church, used as a chapel or burial place

4. Word 2 clue - a person who is slow at learning; a stupid person

5. Word 3 clue - a circular object connected at the centre to a bar, used for making vehicles or parts of machines move

6. Word 4 clue - having or showing high moral qualities or character

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 472 answer for May 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CRYPT

2. DUNCE

3. WHEEL

4. NOBLE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.