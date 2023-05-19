Quordle 480 answer for May 19: Simple trick! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 480 answer for May 19: Diverse thinking is going to be your best friend today because the puzzle has a wide range of tricks up its sleeve. There are a couple of words that should not take a lot of effort to solve but there are a couple that will have you scratching your head. Not a great way to start your Sunday, is it? We understand that, and that's why we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken so easily. So, just read on to know more about today's words. And if you're looking for solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 480 hints for May 19

To give you the good news first, the puzzle has only one repeated letter. But as we mentioned, there are a bunch of different tricks to deal with in the puzzle. There are multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, there is an uncommon word, finding which will be tricky for people. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then focus on arrangement.

Quordle 480 clues for May 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, M, T, and W.

2. The words end with the letters R, L, L, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a shelter of vines or branches or of latticework covered with climbing shrubs or vines

4. Word 2 clue - a small metal disc, with words or a picture on it, given as a reward for a brave action, for winning a competition, or to remember a special event

5. Word 3 clue - a test, usually over a limited period of time, to discover how effective or suitable something or someone is

6. Word 4 clue - feeling weak or ill and unable to think clearly

Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also read below to see the answers for today's Quordle 329 challenge.

Quordle 480 answer for May 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ARBOR

2. MEDAL

3. TRIAL

4. WOOZY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.