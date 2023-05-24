Quordle 485 answer for May 24: Quit slacking! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 485 answer for May 24: Nobody likes to wake up on a Wednesday morning and be greeted with a confusing puzzle. But sadly, that's what you get in today's Quordle. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 485 hints for May 24

All four words have some layer of difficulty in them. There are two words with obscure letters in them, one word with repeated letters, and one word with both obscure letters and an unusual letter arrangement. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 485 clues for May 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, L, N, and B.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, E, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - complaining a lot in an annoying way

4. Word 2 clue - full of or characterized by healthy vigor

5. Word 3 clue - a sound, especially one that is loud or unpleasant

6. Word 4 clue - a small space like a box that a person can go into

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 485 answer for May 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WHINY

2. LUSTY

3. NOISE

4. BOOTH

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.