Quordle 487 answer for May 26: Unsure about the next move? Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 487 answer for May 26:

Quordle 487 answer for May 26: Today’s puzzle would have been really straightforward if not for just one word. Don’t lose the game because of it. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 07:48 IST
Quordle
Quordle 487 answer for May 26: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 487 answer for May 26: Many puzzles have this same issue but today, it is very prominent. The game would have been easy to solve if it was not for that one word that would just not reveal itself. And sitting there with three solved words means nothing if you can't get the fourth one as well. But at the same time, just thinking about the possibility is also not good enough since you don't have infinite attempts. So, what exactly can you do? The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 487 hints for May 26

Surprisingly, there is only one word with repeated letters in today's puzzle. That itself makes the puzzle very easy. But there is more. The puzzle also lacks any uncommon words. Even that one tough word only plays on letter arrangement and that's why it is hard to solve. If you follow a standard letter elimination strategy, it should be pretty easy for you to solve the puzzle.

Quordle 487 clues for May 26

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, M, B, and R.

2. The words end with the letters H, Y, N, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - unwilling to do something contrary to one's ways of thinking

4. Word 2 clue - dry and like a powder (relating to food)

5. Word 3 clue - to start to happen or exist, especially from a particular time

6. Word 4 clue - to use something again

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 487 answer for May 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LOATH

2. MEALY

3. BEGAN

4. REUSE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 26 May, 07:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

