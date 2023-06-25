Home How To Quordle 517 answer for June 25: A common puzzle, but do check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 517 answer for June 25: A common puzzle, but do check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 517 answer for June 25: The weekend puzzle is going to test your wit. Make sure to use the most important resource you have — these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 07:14 IST
Quordle
Quordle 517 answer for June 25: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions shape out the perfect way to find the words. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 517 answer for June 25: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions shape out the perfect way to find the words. (Play Store)

Quordle 517 answer for June 25: Yesterday's puzzle confused a lot of players. But comparatively, today you will have a relaxed time solving the game. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts in bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 517 hints for June 25

All the words in the puzzle today can be classified as common. There is not a single word with repeated letters. And that's why solving them should be easy. The words do have a high number of vowels, so you should start the game with a vowel-heavy word to use to your own advantage. For more clues, check below.

Quordle 517 clues for June 25

  • Today's words begin with the letters G, S, R, and U.
  • The words end with the letters T, S, E, and E.
  • Word 1 clue - extremely thin and bony
  • Word 2 clue - a type of language that's too informal to use in certain situations
  • Word 3 clue - cause to become awake or conscious
  • Word 4 clue - to join together as a group

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 517 answer for June 25

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. GAUNT
  2. SLANG
  3. ROUSE
  4. UNITE

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 06:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets