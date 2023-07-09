Home How To Quordle 531 answer for July 9: A threat to your streak! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 531 answer for July 9: A threat to your streak! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 531 answer for July 9: The game, known for being tough, has just increased its difficulty level. You will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get a win today.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 06:28 IST
Quordle 531
View all Images
Quordle 531 answer for July 9: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (HT Tech)

Quordle 531 answer for July 9: Till a couple of months ago, Quordle had a fixed pattern. It gave easier puzzles in the beginning of the month and as the the month neared its end, the puzzles would also get more difficult to solve. But it appears that pattern is now gone and tough puzzles can come anytime now. This unpredictability has added to the overall difficulty of the game because now it is harder to build up a streak. However, there is no need to worry. You just need to check out our Quordle hints and clues to get information about the words that will ensure your victory. And if you need more assistance, you can directly scroll to the bottom for the answer too. This is the most efficient way to beat the tricks of the game.

Quordle 531 hints for July 9

Today, you will have to endure two obscure words. And to make matters worse, two of the words also contain a repeated letter. On top of that, there are bunch of uncommon letters which means you have to be careful while making attempts to eliminate letters. However, don't be worried. Just make sure to use a starting word with less common letters and you will have an advantage in the game.

Qordle 531 clues for July 9

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, O, D, and S.

2. The word end with the letters N, R, D, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a hypothetical particle having no charge, zero spin, and small mass

4. Word 2 clue - to present for acceptance or rejection

5. Word 3 clue - to be very afraid of or worried about something

6. Word 4 clue - in a sad or unhappy way

These were your clues. The answer has been revealed to you as long as you can do a quick brainstorming session. And for those of you sitting on your last lifeline, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 531 answer for July 9

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AXIOM

2. OFFER

3. DREAD

4. SADLY

Hopefully, the puzzle today did not bother you at all. Do come back here again for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 06:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets