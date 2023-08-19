Home How To Quordle 572 answer for August 19: Tricky to grab the win! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

By: HT TECH
Aug 19 2023
Quordle 572 answer for August 19:
Quordle 572 answer for August 19:

Quordle 572 answer for August 19: After the last two days, we all had a feeling that Quordle might take it easy this Saturday. But that wasn't to be. We are again presented with a single word that increases the difficulty of the puzzle significantly. This word, besides the usual shenanigans of the game, has a new problem to solve. And if you're not a seasoned veteran of the game, you might struggle big time. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 572 hints for August 19

The main challenge will be the word with old English roots. Why? Because while it does not have any repeated letters, it has strange letter arrangements. And it does not help that the same letters can be used to make another, more common word. So, it can easily eat up more attempts. Apart from that, the other three words are relatively easier. One of the words does have a repeated letter but it is easy to figure it out.

Quordle 572 clues for August 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, Q, M, and W.

2. The words end with the letters F, H, Y, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - hard to bend or stretch; rigid; firm

4. Word 2 clue - used chiefly in the first and third persons with a post-positive subject

5. Word 3 clue - covered with dirt or filth

6. Word 4 clue - a piece of metal with a pointed edge that is used for splitting a material such as stone or wood

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Quordle 572 answer for August 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STIFF

2. QUOTH

3. MUCKY

4. WEDGE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

19 Aug
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets