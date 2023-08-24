Quordle 577 answer for August 24: Fairly odd words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 577 answer for August 24: Another day, another Quordle headache. Wordle players are used to the various tricks thrown by Quordle but today's puzzle is slightly different and that can throw people off. Today's puzzle does not deal with rare and obscure words that can give you a headache but it deals with uncommon letters. Now, why uncommon letters are an issue? Well, one of the most viable strategies in the game is to eliminate letters. And players always prefer to eliminate common letters first because there is a higher probability of getting a clue. That's why uncommon letters are usually guessed towards the end of the puzzle. But that also means by then, a lot of the attempts have also been used up. If you don't want to fall into this loop, then you need today's Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if they don't work out for you, you can jump to the bottom to check the solution too.

Quordle 577 hints for August 24

As mentioned above, the puzzle deals with uncommon letters. However, you would be relieved to know that only one word contains a repeated letter and none of the words are obscure. We would recommend solving the puzzle with uncommon letters first, so you can save some of those crucial attempts.

Quordle 577 clues for August 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, J, P, and P.

2. The words end with the letters Y, Y, O, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a dark yellowish or dull yellowish-brown color

4. Word 2 clue - a stone wall or wooden platform built out into the sea or a river where boats are tied and where people can get on and off them

5. Word 3 clue - a sauce of crushed basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, typically served with pasta

6. Word 4 clue - to cut off unwanted branches from a tree, bush, or other plant

These are your clues for the day. Just think about them for a moment and the answers will come to you on their own. And if you are still stuck and the warm cup of beverage is getting cold, then simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 577 answer for August 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TAWNY

2. JETTY

3. PESTO

4. PRUNE

We hope solving the palindrome was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.