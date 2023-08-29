Home How To Quordle 582 answer for August 29: Twice the trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 582 answer for August 29: Twice the trouble! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 582 answer for August 29: Today’s puzzle needs you to work smart and not hard. Just check these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 06:45 IST
Quordle 582 answer for August 29: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle 582 answer for August 29: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 582 answer for August 29: The Tuesday puzzle has just one trick in its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 582 hints for August 29

Two of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters, and do not contain any uncommon letters either. However, two words have both repeated letters and contain uncommon letters within them. So, once you solve them, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 582 clues for August 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, P, W, and P. 

2. The words end with the letters S, E, R, and E. 

3. Word 1 clue - an alloy containing copper and zinc

4. Word 2 clue - to stick on or together by paste

5. Word 3 clue - farther than usual, or as far as possible

6. Word 4 clue - a mythical creature that resembles a mischievous fairy

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 582 answer for August 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BRASS

2. PASTE

3. WIDER4. PIXIE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 06:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets