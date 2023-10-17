Icon
Home How To Quordle 631 answer for October 17: Somewhat difficult! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 631 answer for October 17: Somewhat difficult! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 631 answer for October 17: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a walk in the park. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 07:08 IST
Icon
Quordle Answers today: Check clues, hints and answers for #Quordle 186
Quordle 631
1/7 Today’s words begin with S, Y, R, R and end with H, D, E, L respectively. (Quordle)
Quordle 631
2/7 Word 1 clue - snow or ice that has started to melt. (HT Tech)
Quordle 631
3/7 Word 2 clue - to produce or provide crops, profits or results. (HT Tech)
Quordle 631
4/7 Word 3 clue - a show with songs, dances, jokes, and short plays often about recent events. (HT Tech)
Quordle 631
5/7 Word 4 clue - to send or push somebody/something back or away. (Quordle)
Quordle 631
6/7 STOP reading further if you do not wish to know the answer for today’s Quordle 186. Go ahead and give the puzzle a try yourself! Still stuck? Today’s tricky and uncommon words can cause confusion. If you’ve finally given up, scroll down to read the solution for today’s Quordle 186. (HT Tech)
Quordle 631
7/7 The Quordle Answers for July 29 are: SLUSH, YIELD, REVUE, REPEL. Hope you had fun solving today’s Quordle. Keep an eye on this space for tomorrow’s Quordle hints and clues. (HT Tech)
Quordle 631
icon View all Images
Quordle 631 answer for October 17: Fight the tricks of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 631 answer for October 17: One of the words in the puzzle today has been featured in Wordle in the past. And it was not just any word. The word was among the top 5 to claim the most number of winning streaks. And the same nightmare from Wordle has now shown up in Quordle. But this time it is much worse because you will also be looking for 3 other words simultaneously. This takes the overall difficulty of the puzzle quite high and we would not recommend you to go into this without checking out these hints and clues. In fact, if they don't give you any confidence, you should scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 631 hints for October 17

There are two words today that contain a repeated letter whereas the other two words contain uncommon letters. And all this while solving the difficult word from Wordle. This is going to be tough and that is why we want you to focus on the letter elimination strategy in the beginning. You should focus on less common letters in your starting word today.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Quordle 631 clues for October 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, S, A, and O.

2. The words end with the letters R, P, G, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to happen, especially in a way that has not been planned

4. Word 2 clue - to walk with intentionally heavy steps, especially as a way of showing that you are annoyed

5. Word 3 clue - to become or look old; to cause somebody to look old

6. Word 4 clue - a curved path followed by a planet or an object as it moves around another planet, star, moon, etc

These were your clues. Just think about them for a minute and you will find yourself much closer to the answer. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the solutions.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 07:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon