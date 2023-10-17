Quordle 631 answer for October 17: Somewhat difficult! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 631 answer for October 17: One of the words in the puzzle today has been featured in Wordle in the past. And it was not just any word. The word was among the top 5 to claim the most number of winning streaks. And the same nightmare from Wordle has now shown up in Quordle. But this time it is much worse because you will also be looking for 3 other words simultaneously. This takes the overall difficulty of the puzzle quite high and we would not recommend you to go into this without checking out these hints and clues. In fact, if they don't give you any confidence, you should scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 631 hints for October 17

There are two words today that contain a repeated letter whereas the other two words contain uncommon letters. And all this while solving the difficult word from Wordle. This is going to be tough and that is why we want you to focus on the letter elimination strategy in the beginning. You should focus on less common letters in your starting word today.

Quordle 631 clues for October 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, S, A, and O.

2. The words end with the letters R, P, G, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to happen, especially in a way that has not been planned

4. Word 2 clue - to walk with intentionally heavy steps, especially as a way of showing that you are annoyed

5. Word 3 clue - to become or look old; to cause somebody to look old

6. Word 4 clue - a curved path followed by a planet or an object as it moves around another planet, star, moon, etc

These were your clues. Just think about them for a minute and you will find yourself much closer to the answer. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the solutions.

