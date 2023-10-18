Quordle 632 answer for October 18: Basically easy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 632 answer for October 18: It is very rare when you get an easy Quordle challenge. And hence Wednesday too seems to be a difficult one. But wait, don't lose hope. No matter how difficult or tricky the words to guess become, we will not let you surrender and lose your winning streak. Quordle gives you 9 attempts to crack the 4 challenging words, which is enough for you to get to know the hints and clues. Hence, start your week with a bit of positivity and all green boxes simply by checking the Quordle 161 hints and clues provided here.

Quordle 632 hints for October 18

To begin with, let us tell you that all the 4 words you need to guess in today's Quordle challenge are not commonly used in your daily language. Don't get stressed and check out the Quordle 632 hints and clues below for a better understanding.

Quordle 632 clues for October 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters W, D, B, and T.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, L, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - having a drawn-out, high-pitched, unpleasant sound

4. Word 2 clue - an electronic device in which the electric current flows in one direction only

5. Word 3 clue - cook something with the heat coming from directly above or below it

6. Word 4 clue - of a light yellowish-brown colour, like that of a lion

That's difficult! Isn't it? We hope these hints and clues help you get the answer. However, as all the words are tricky, here is a bonus hint for you- The 2nd and 3rd words contain two vowels while the 1st and the 4th one has only one. All the best! Keep guessing. In case you want to know the answers, check them below.

Quordle 632 answer for October 18

WAIT! Think, do you really want to know the answer? We advise you to stop reading here if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. However, if you still want to go ahead- then here you go!

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. WHINY

2. DIODE

3. BROIL

4. TAWNY

Well, there it is! All the best for the next Quordle challenge that will be coming up tomorrow.