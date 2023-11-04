Icon
Home How To Quordle 649 answer for November 4: Standard affair! Check Quordle hints, clues, solution

Quordle 649 answer for November 4: Standard affair! Check Quordle hints, clues, solution

Quordle 649 answer for November 4: Today’s puzzle should be a piece of cake as long as you check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 20:32 IST
Icon
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Quordle
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
icon View all Images
Quordle 649 answer for November 4: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 649 answer for November 4: After the tricky puzzles in the last few days, we finally have a puzzle that is as average as it gets. The puzzle is still challenging, given that you need to solve four different words, but it won't make you pull your hair in frustration. But as most veterans know, this is where the game is at its most dangerous. We do not want it to catch you off-guard and cost your streak and that is why we have brought our trusted Quordle hints and clues to help you navigate through this trickery. If you are stuck on the last few attempts and do not know what to guess, then just go to the bottom and check the solutions directly.

Quordle 649 hints for November 4

All the words in today's puzzle are standard. That means, as far as letter arrangement goes, they are as typical as it gets. They all begin and end with a consonant and contain two vowels in between. There is one repeated letter in the puzzle and a couple of uncommon letters but overall, solving it should not be difficult as long as you check the clues below.

Quordle 649 clues for November 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, C, C, and F.

2. The words end with the letters R, E, K, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - thin, flat material made from crushed wood or cloth, used for writing, printing, or drawing on

4. Word 2 clue - a small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends and moved using a paddle

5. Word 3 clue - a type of loose coat without sleeves that was more common in former times

6. Word 4 clue - to travel or carry something in an aircraft

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 649 answer for November 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PAPER

2. CANOE

3. CLOAK

4. FLOWN

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 20:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon