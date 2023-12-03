Icon
Quordle 678 answer for December 3: Basic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 678 answer for December 3: Today’s puzzle might feel a little confusing but do not panic. Instead check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to find the answers easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 03 2023, 12:06 IST
Quordle 678 answer for December 3: Turn a stressful puzzle relaxing using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
Quordle 678 answer for December 3: Turn a stressful puzzle relaxing using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 678 answer for December 3: For the new players, Quordle can be an extremely stressful game, especially if the transition is from Wordle. It's like solving four different puzzles simultaneously. And that can be overwhelming. The learning curve of Quordle is quite steep and that is why players often struggle with the game in their initial days. But once you have formulated a strategy, it does not feel that difficult. But to make that transition period easy, and to give a relaxing time to anyone who finds the puzzle too challenging, we are again here with Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need, you can scroll to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 678 hints for December 3

Today's words are relatively on the easier side. With that being said, you will still have to deal with a word that contains repeated letters. And every word has at least one uncommon letter. That being said, at least three out of the four words should be familiar to you. So, just focus on finding out the letters and then just unjumble them to form the word. Also read: Quordle 147 answers for June 20, 2022: Win the challenge with Quordle hin

Quordle 678 clues for December 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, T, W, and W.

2. The words end with the letters K, E, P, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to push a pointed object into something; to be pushed into something

4. Word 2 clue - two times

5. Word 3 clue - a loud cry of joy or excitement

6. Word 4 clue - to not demand something you have a right to

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 678 answer for December 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STICK

2. TWICE

3. WHOOP

4. WAIVE

We hope today's puzzle-solving experience was a relaxing one for you. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

