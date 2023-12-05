Icon
Quordle 680 answer for December 5: Tough, but don't panic! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 680 answer for December 5: Tough, but don’t panic! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 680 answer for December 5: This puzzle can be very challenging to figure out. But don’t feel discouraged, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to get to the victory.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 20:21 IST
Quordle 680 answer for December 5: Throughout the months, Quordle has become a daily part of many players around the globe. No matter how challenging these puzzles are, we all keep coming back to it. Whether it is because of the addictive nature of the puzzle or because the idea of “one puzzle a day” keeps us hooked, everyone enjoys a game of Quordle. But the feeling of happiness does not really come in till you solve the puzzle and figure out the words. This also means unless you win the game, you will be left with a sour taste in your mouth. So, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues to claim the win and get your daily dose of happiness. You can also check the solution at the bottom if you need additional help.

Quordle 680 hints for December 5

There are two words with repeated letters. But if you thought it was a good thing, then think again. The puzzle has more tricks than one. One of them is the abundance of vowels. We saw a similar puzzle earlier this week, so you should be somewhat prepared. There are also a couple of uncommon letters, so be on the lookout for them as well. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 680 clues for December 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, D, S, and D.

2. The words end with the letters T, E, T, and S.

3. Word 1 clue - a legendary humanlike being of great stature and strength

4. Word 2 clue - to move quickly in order to avoid somebody/something

5. Word 3 clue - to heat and melt rock containing metal (ore) in order to get the metal out

6. Word 4 clue - a piece of clothing that covers the top half of the body and hangs down over the legs

That's all. We hope these clues helped you reach a little closer to your final answer. If not, scroll down and check the answer to today's Quordle below.

Quordle 680 answers for December 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GIANT

2. DODGE

3. SMELT

4. DRESS

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and get your daily dose of happiness. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.



First Published Date: 05 Dec, 20:20 IST
Tags:
