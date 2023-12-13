Quordle 688 answer for December 13: Tread carefully! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 688 answer for December 13: Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with one weird element in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve them. Today is one of those days. You are getting four words where none of them are easy to figure out but neither are exceptionally hard either. If your basics of the game are good and you feel confident, you can go on and try to solve it on your own. But if you value your winning streak, then we would recommend checking these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need more help, you can scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 688 hints for December 13

Among the four words today, two contain repeated letters. Apart from that, almost each word contains an uncommon letter and each word has a distinguished letter arrangement pattern. To solve the puzzle, what you need to do is play the classic letter elimination strategy. That way you should have most of the clues within 3-4 attempts. After that, just use your deduction skills to solve them.

Quordle 688 clues for December 13

1. Today's words begin with the letters M, G, H, and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, Y, T, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a situation in which a crowd of people are in a hurry or pushing each other in a confused way

4. Word 2 clue - used as a mild oath or to express surprise

5. Word 3 clue - a crime in which valuable things are taken illegally and often violently from a place or person

6. Word 4 clue - a particular region, center of population, or location

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 688 answer for December 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MELEE

2. GOLLY

3. HEIST

4. PLACE

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.