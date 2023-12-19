Icon
Quordle 694 answer for December 19: Be smart with attempts! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 694 answer for December 19: Today’s puzzle is a good time to push your winning streak and build it up. Use these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to easily solve it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 19 2023, 19:13 IST
Quordle 694 answer for December 19: Today's puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to protect your streak.
Quordle 694 answer for December 19: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions to protect your streak. (HT Tech)

Quordle 694 answer for December 19: As we near Christmas, Quordle seems to be in a festive mood as well. And probably that's why today's puzzle is not as difficult as we have seen in recent times. Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of the previous week, it was. However, since yesterday, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even the casual players hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. If you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 694 hints for December 19

There is only one word with repeated letters today. But on the positive side, all the words are common and three out of four words are going to be easy to find clues for. Even the letter arrangement follows a familiar pattern, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 694 clues for December 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, T, S, and D.

2. The words end with the letters A, K, E, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a translucent ceramic material, biscuit-fired at a high temperature, its glaze fired at a low temperature

4. Word 2 clue  - the thick central part of a tree that the branches grow from

5. Word 3 clue - confident, elegant, and polite, sometimes in a way that does not seem sincere

6. Word 4 clue - to prevent someone from doing something or to make someone less enthusiastic about doing something

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling on your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 694 answer for December 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHINA

2. TRUNK

3. SUAVE

4. DETER

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 19:12 IST
