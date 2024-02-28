 Quordle today: All four tricky words! Check hints, clues and answer for February 28 | How-to
Quordle today: All four tricky words! Check hints, clues and answer for February 28

Quordle today: Quordle 765 is one of the most tricky ones we’ve come across in recent weeks! Avoid losing your winning streak, just check hints, clues and answer to Quordle today.

Quordle today: Players face a quadruple quandary! The answer to Quordle today is one of the most challenging ones we've come across in recent weeks. This means an increased threat to your winning streak. In such cases, it becomes crucial not to panic and go ahead with a calm mind and well-thought-out strategy. You must remember that you only have 9 chances to get all 4 five four-letter words correctly. To win today's game, all you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case, if you feel like you need to know the answers, you can check them here too

Check out the best hints and clues you need in order to solve Quordle today and maintain your winning streak.

Quordle today: Hints

All four Quordle words are tricky today! Moreover, two of them have repeated letters, raising the difficulty bar even higher!  Therefore, without proper clues and hints, it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters P, F, S, and F.

The words end with the letters P, L, H, and S.

Word 1 clue - to describe something that has a soft, rounded shape.

Word 2 clue - a strip of gathered or pleated material sewn onto a garment or larger piece of material as a decorative edging or ornament.

Word 3 clue - slow-moving, tree-dwelling mammal.

Word 4 clue - chiefly tropical trees, shrubs, and woody vines of the mulberry family.

The best set of clues to solve today's Quordle challenge has been provided. Hope these Quordle hints and clues help you win today's game at least attempt. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Are you sure of checking the answers? Do not read ahead if you do not want the answers to today's Quordle. You have been warned. The answers for Quordle today are:

1. PLUMP

2. FRILL

3. SLOTH

4. FICUS

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues to Quordle.

NYT Misleading? OpenAI has asked a judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper "hacked" its chatbot ChatGPT and other AI systems to generate misleading evidence for the case. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

SMS fraud, or "smishing", is on the rise! This is a challenge for telecom operators who are meeting at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). An average of between 300,000 and 400,000 SMS attacks take place every day! Read all about it here.

Google vs Microsoft! Alphabet's Google Cloud ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would harm the development of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Know what the accusations are all about here.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets