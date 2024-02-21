 Quordle today: Get the answer right quickly! Check hints, clues and answer for February 21 | How-to
Quordle today: Players face an easy yet tricky challenge! To make it an easy-going puzzle, check hints, clues and solutions for Quordle.

| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 18:52 IST
Check these hints, clues and solutions for Quordle today to protect your streak. (Quordle)
Check these hints, clues and solutions for Quordle today to protect your streak. (Quordle)

Quordle today: In Quordle, guessing all four words without running out of attempts can be considered an amazing feat. Since players do not have access to any hints or clues, they must rely on their vocabulary and language skills to maintain their winning streak. The answer for Quordle today is relatively simple, with no challenging words. Thus, most players will be able to guess them within the provided number of attempts. That said, they must exercise caution and not make random guesses. To avoid losing your winning streak, we have provided hints and clues that will help you solve Quordle today. And if you wish to see the answer, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle today: Hints

Today's Quordle puzzle has what no player wishes for - repetition of letters! Two words have repeated letters, raising the difficulty of the challenge. Moreover, all of them feature at least one vowel, making it even more difficult. But don't fret, simply find clues to Quordle below.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters R, F, E, and S.

The words end with the letters R, Y, E, and K.

Word 1 clue - a system that is used to detect the speed, and direction of objects such as ships, aircraft and more.

Word 2 clue - consisting of foam.

Word 3 clue - make someone very happy.

Word 4 clue - high-quality meat taken from the hindquarters of the animal,

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. RADAR

2. FOAMY

3. ELATE

4. STEAK

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets