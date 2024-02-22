Quordle today: Players face double trouble! Check hints, clues and answer for February 22

Quordle today: Word games have become a lot more interesting in the last few years. Instead of searching for crossword puzzles in newspapers daily, puzzle enthusiasts can go on the internet to find hundreds, if not thousands of word-based puzzles. One of the such puzzles is Quordle, a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes.

If you're struggling to figure out the answers, then check out hints and clues for Quordle. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to Quordle today.

Quordle today: Hints

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. That is the case with one of the words today. Moreover, all of them feature at least one vowel, raising the difficulty bar a notch higher.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters B, M, G, and A.

The words end with the letters K, R, E, and N.

Word 1 clue - a small rectangular block used in a building.

Word 2 clue - a device that measures and records the quantity, degree, or rate of something.

Word 3 clue - a small garden ornament in the form of a bearded man with a pointed hat.

Word 4 clue - very pale with shock, fear, or illness.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. BRICK

2. METER

3. GNOME

4. ASHEN

Congratulations! We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

