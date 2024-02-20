 Quordle today: Solve the puzzle in a flash! Check hints, clues and answer for February 20 | How-to
Quordle today: It is going to be a tricky affair for you today, with two challenging words. To make it an easy-going puzzle, check hints, clues and solutions for Quordle.

| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 21:40 IST
Check these hints, clues and solutions for Quordle today to protect your streak. (HT Tech)
Check these hints, clues and solutions for Quordle today to protect your streak. (HT Tech)

Quordle today: Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! The right letters are indicated by grey, yellow and green boxes. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. Yesterday, players came across an extremely challenging word, NADIR, which surely left many scratching their heads. The difficulty level is set to rise today with two tricky words.

If you're struggling to figure out the answers, then check out hints and clues for Quordle. You can also scroll down to the end to find answers to Quordle today.

Quordle today: Hints

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. That is the case with one of the words today. Moreover, all of them feature at least one vowel, raising the difficulty bar a notch higher.

Quordle today: Clues

Today's words start with the letters B, D, C, and K.

The words end with the letters N, R, K, and K.

Word 1 clue - perform or undergo the first part of.

Word 2 clue - exclude or prohibit officially from doing something.

Word 3 clue - a sharp ringing sound, such as that made by striking metal or glass.

Word 4 clue - a canoe of a type used originally by the Inuit.

That's it, these are the clues for the day. With them, we've almost given away the answer. So, go ahead and give Quordle today a try! However, if you're still struggling, then scroll down to find the answer below.

Quordle today

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. But if you're on your last attempt, then know that the four words in Quordle today are:

1. BEGUN

2. DEBAR

3. CLINK

4. KAYAK

Congratulations! We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more Quordle hints and clues.

