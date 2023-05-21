Home How To RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL match today

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL match today

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match today, May 21.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 18:14 IST
RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans. (PTI)
RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans. (PTI)

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: The weekend is all set to be even more exciting with a face-off between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). It will be a do-or-die match for RCB which needs to win against GT.

As of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans currently top the points table with 18 points followed by CSK and LSG with 17 points each. Currently, Mumbai Indians (MI) hold the sixth position in the standings with 14 points. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy the fifth spot with 14 points. RCB does not just need to win against GT but also secure 16 points to not let MI or RR get the final playoff spot.

If you are looking forward to the outcome of this match and making your weekend thrilling, then know all the essential details about the RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023. From match schedule, watch time, and information on how to stream the RCB vs GT match online for free.

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: When to watch

As already stated the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 70th IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

For those seeking an online option, the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans match is available on Jio Cinema. To enjoy the match without any subscription fees, simply install the Jio Cinema app on your smartphone and indulge in the live streaming experience.

RCB vs GT TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Urvil Patel, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Srikar Bharat, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Sai Kishore, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal

First Published Date: 21 May, 18:13 IST
