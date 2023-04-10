Home How To RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Bangalore vs Lucknow Live Score Online

RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Bangalore vs Lucknow Live Score Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match online.

| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 14:11 IST
TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG online. (ANI/Bibhash Lodh)
TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG online. (ANI/Bibhash Lodh)

RCB vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: The TATA IPL 2023 points table is now taking up shape with Lucknow Super Giants occupying the 3rd place while Royal Challengers Bangalore languish at the 7th place. RCB fell to a monumental 81-run defeat against KKR while LSG won comfortably against SRH by 5 wickets.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch RCB vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: Time and Venue

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Mangalam Chinnaswamy Stadium, also known as the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium in Bangalore. The RCB vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: Where to watch

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RCB vs LSG: Squad Comparison

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets