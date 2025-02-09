Latest Tech News How To Read WhatsApp messages secretly without alerting the sender - Here’s how to keep it undetected

Read WhatsApp messages secretly without alerting the sender - Here’s how to keep it undetected

Sometimes, you might want to read a WhatsApp message without the sender knowing. Here’s how to disable blue ticks and hide your online status.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2025, 16:00 IST
Icon
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
WhatsApp messages
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp messages
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
WhatsApp messages
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp messages
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp messages
5/5 Photos into stickers: WhatsApp also announced another intuitive feature where users can transform photos into stickers. There are several other exciting features such as new GIPHY stickers,  audio transcriptions, and more which make WhatsApp more than just an instant messaging app.  (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp messages
icon View all Images
Know how to read WhatsApp messages secretly without notifying the sender by adjusting privacy settings. (Pexels)

WhatsApp has become an essential tool for communication, with millions of users in India and across the globe. While it is a popular platform for staying connected with friends and family, it also serves as a professional tool for many. Sometimes, you might find yourself reading a message but not in the mood to respond immediately, or perhaps you'd prefer the sender not to know you've seen it. In such situations, adjusting your privacy settings can help you avoid any unintended notifications.

WhatsApp provides the blue tick feature as a way to notify users when their message has been read. While this can be helpful in most cases, it can be inconvenient if you want to read a message without alerting the sender. Disabling the blue ticks allows you to browse messages discreetly. Here's a simple guide on how to turn off the blue ticks and maintain your privacy:

Also read: How to link Aadhaar with ration card online: Step-by-step guide to avoid benefit disruptions

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Disable Blue Ticks on WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.
  2. Select the Privacy option to find the Read Receipts settings.
  3. Turn off the Read Receipts option to disable the blue ticks on your chats. You can enable this feature again later by following the same steps.

It's important to remember that by disabling blue ticks, you also lose the ability to see and read receipts from others. This change does not apply to group chats, however, as it will still show two blue ticks when all group members have read your message.

Also read: Surajkund Mela 2025: Ticket booking, schedule, venue, timings, and key highlights

Additionally, you can hide your last seen and online status on WhatsApp for further privacy. Here's how to do it:

How to Hide Last Seen on WhatsApp

  1. Go to Settings and tap on Privacy.
  2. Tap on "Last Seen and Online" settings.
  3. Choose from four options: Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except..., or Nobody.
  4. Select 'Nobody' to hide your online status and last-seen information from others.

Also read: How to block your phone from tracking your location

These adjustments help you maintain control over your WhatsApp activity while keeping your communication private.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 16:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider
Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more
GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details
Take-Two’s earnings call

GTA 6 updates expected during Take-Two's earnings call today: Here’s what fans can expect
Age of Empires II

Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets