Revealed! MacOS has several hidden US keyboard shortcuts; know how to use them
Apple has many MacOS keyboard shortcuts that make tasks easier. They were mostly hidden, but you can check them out now and see if they suit you.
For Windows users, the Fn key has been an integral part of many shortcuts, however, for Mac users, it was introduced very late, and Apple called it a Globe key. But, in recent Mac updates, Apple has added several shortcuts to its Fn key, which may be useful to the user. The unusual thing about the key is that Apple has not included the shortcut in Apple's list of keyboard shortcuts. If you also want to explore the keyboard shortcuts for Macs, then check out the newly found MacOS keyboard shortcuts.
MacOS keyboard shortcuts
According to a report by TidBits, the current MacOS version has new Fn key capabilities that enable users to use it for their regular work, language change, open emoji windows, access Siri, and more. To enable these Fn key features, users will have to go to the system setting and then the keyboard, now, choose between input sources, show emoji & symbols, start dictating, or do nothing. Additionally, Mac enables more functionality to the Fn key such as using Siri by tapping the Fn key plus the Space bar to activate Siri. It can also be used to trigger Mission Control.
We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join
Here are some MacOS keyboard shortcuts:
Fn key + A: Pick an app from the Dock, then select any other app with the help of arrow keys, and press Return to switch to the selected app.
Fn+Shift+A: To open launchpad
Fn+C: To open the Control Center
Fn+D: To start dictation
Fn+E: Open emoji bar
Fn+F: To access full-screen mode
Fn+H: It hides the opened windows and brings you back to desktop
Fn+M: It opens the Apple menu use from where users can use the arrow keys to navigate menus and activate the selected command.
Fn+N: It opens the Notification Center
Fn+Q: To start a Quick Note in Notes
Fn+Delete: To delete a character (It can also be done with Control+D shortcut)
Fn+Up Arrow: To scroll upwards
Fn+Down Arrow: To scroll downwards
Fn+Left Arrow: To go to the beginning of the opened page
Fn+Right Arrow: Go to the end of the opened page
One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71700464728224