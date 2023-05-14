RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Catch Rajasthan vs Bangalore IPL match online today

RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023: Following yesterday's thrilling double-header matches featuring SRH vs LSG and DC vs PBKS, cricket enthusiasts have another opportunity to elevate their weekend excitement with two fresh encounters. The day kicks off with an exciting match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rajasthan Royals currently holds the fifth position on the points table, with six wins and six losses, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sits in seventh place with five victories and six losses out of 11 matches. In light of this situation, securing a win is crucial for both RCB and RR as they aim to enhance their positions in the points table and make a strong push towards the top spots of the IPL 2023 standings.

If you're eagerly waiting for a gripping match to add excitement to your weekend, here are all the essential details you need to know about the RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 match, including the schedule, watch time, and how to stream it online for free.

RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The 60th match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 32nd IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then you can catch the live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

RR vs RCB TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Jos Buttler, Donovan FeRCBeira, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Riyan Parag, Akash Vasisht, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, K C Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Obed Mccoy, Trent Boult, Asif K M

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma