Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level

Has your iPhone been hit by a slowdown and you are finding it increasingly frustrating to use it for even basic purposes? If you're dissatisfied with its speed and wish to improve it, don't fret! There are hacks available to get it back up to speed. Notably, the factors that can contribute to the slowdown of your iPhone include apps, videos, and photos that can gradually accumulate and impact its performance by consuming storage space. Fortunately, there are methods to strategically manage and free up storage, ultimately boosting your iPhone's overall performance.

First of all, you need to check what is causing the storage blockage on your iPhone. Apple says that iOS monitors the storage on your device by analyzing how much space each app uses. You can also check the storage on your iPhone's Settings. Tap on the General option and go to Storage. You can tap an app's name for more information about its storage. However, it must be noted that cached data and temporary data might not be counted as usage. Once you analyze the content that is taking up most of the space, the time for action begins! Here is what you should do to revive your iPhone's speed.

Hacks to boost iPhone speed

Offloading of apps: This method serves as an effective technique to reclaim storage occupied by little-used apps. However, it differs from deleting the apps since it preserves the associated documents and data of the app. That means if you decide to reinstall the app later on, you can seamlessly resume from where you left off, maintaining your previous data.

Clear cache: iPhone's web browser app Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox etc., keeps storing all the data whenever you visit the internet. This data is stored in your phone in the form of cache and cookies. You can clear them by visiting the settings, then clicking on the app list and selecting the browser - Safari, Chrome or Mozilla. Now, scroll down and tap on Clear History and Website Data.

Store text messages? Don't! You may not realize but text messages can also take most of your space over a period of time. To clear the old messages automatically, all you need to do is go to Settings and find the Messages app. Here, scroll down to the Keep Messages option and set it for 30 days or other.

These hacks will eventually help you to revive your iPhone's speed to some extent while offloading the unnecessary storage-eating content.