SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 released online! Know how to download

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been announced on the official website. Know how candidates can view and download the exam card online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 16:17 IST
Know how to download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023. (Pexels)

State Bank of India finally concluded the preliminary exam for the probationary officers' post and just a few days back announced the result for the SBI PO prelim exam 2023. Now the selected candidates will appear for the SBI PO Mains 2023 for which the admit card has been released on the official website. The SBI PO Mains 2023 is scheduled for December 5, 2023, and candidates are advised to check their SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 thoroughly before the exam to avoid any confusion.

SBI announced 2000 vacancies for the probationary officers' post for which the selection exam is being conducted. It is an online computer-based examination which will be divided into an objective section and a descriptive section. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card to the examination centre for verification. Make sure to check the admit thoroughly to reach the right exam centre on time.

How to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023

  • Go to the official website of the State Bank of India which is sbi.co.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the careers section.
  • Now, tap on the link where it says, “SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023”.
  • Candidates will be asked to fill in their credentials such as application number or date of birth.
  • Now tap on the submit button.
  • A separate page will appear which will show your SBI PO Mains admit card.
  • Download the admit card and save it on your device.
  • Take a print of the admit card for further reference.

On the date of the exam, carry the printout of the admit card to the examination hall with our identification card to make sure you do not face any problems in taking the SBI PO Mains exam. Now, focus on your preparation and practice as much sample paper as you can on the computer so you can manage time effectively. Also, revise the topics thoroughly so do not forget anything during the exam.

