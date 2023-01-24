    Trending News

    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone

    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone

    Love clicking pictures with your iPhone? Here’s how you can take even more amazing photos.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 24 2023, 12:20 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Check out 5 tips to take amazing photos with your iPhone. (Pixabay)

    Smartphone cameras have come a long way in the past two decades. From 2MP cameras on expensive smartphones back in the day to 50MP cameras even in the budget smartphones today, the technological leap has been massive. When it comes to smartphone cameras, iPhones are arguably the best camera phones in the market. The new iPhone 14 series gets even better cameras with upgraded sensors. No matter how good a camera you have, if you lack the basic skills, the pictures won't come out as good.

    So, if you love taking photos, check out 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone.

    1. Use Gridlines

    One of the best ways to ensure that your subject is properly level in the frame and is following the rule of thirds is to utilize the Grid option, which is already present on your iPhone. Tap on Settings and then Camera. You'll find the Grid option in the Composition section. Toggle it on to display gridlines.

    2. Portrait Mode

    Your iPhone has a portrait mode which you can take advantage of to take stunning portrait shots of your subjects. The portrait mode features 6 portrait light options - Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High‑Key Mono, all of which offer slightly different lighting tones to suit different conditions.

    3. Night Mode

    Taking shots when it is extremely dark? Use your iPhone's night mode to light up your photos even in the darkest of conditions. The light mode option is available directly in the camera app. Tap it to turn it on and you're ready to take stunning photos even on the blackest night.

    4. Use Live Photos

    Live Photos lets users capture life's perfect moments as a still picture along with a 2-second video. The feature also allows users to change the Live Photo effects to make it boomerang-esque. You get a list of options such as Live, Loop, Bounce, Long Exposure and Off. Select and apply the effect according to your choice.

    5. Adjust exposure

    Capturing a subject with low light in the surroundings? Don't worry! You can manually adjust exposure with your iPhone. Simply position your subject and tap on the screen. A light icon will be visible which you can turn up and down to manually adjust exposure according to the lighting needs.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 11:38 IST
