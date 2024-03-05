Sessions app: 5 easy ways to gain focus and improve productivity via Pomodoro technique

Are you someone who finds it difficult to focus on one task for a lengthy period? If yes, then you are not the only one. As we are permanently connected to the internet, we are constantly bombarded with notifications from multiple sources such as social media, emails, ad notifications, chats, and much more. Therefore, it just takes a quick glance to get distracted and this delays our urgent and important tasks. Getting distracted is quite easy, however, gaining your focus and attention back to the task is the most challenging part. To help you improve your productivity and gain focus, we have found just the right tool for you which will help you stay focused for as long as 25 minutes. Know how the Sessions app works.

What is the Sessions app?

The session app is a distraction blocker tool that helps the user gain focus and productivity by focusing for as long as 25-minute sessions. This app follows the Pomodoro technique (time management) to help users improve their focusing power by blocking distractions and focusing on tasks for straight 25 minutes. This app effectively blocks notifications from websites and apps to keep you from getting distracted. Additionally, the Sessions app generates an in-depth report to help users make changes and improve their productivity.

How Sessions app help users gain focus and improve productivity

The productivity tool creates a 25-minute session during which all the distractions from the mobile app and web are blocked so users can focus on their tasks.

Users can select which app or web they want to block and after the session ends they can continue using their apps. Note that the blocker works on Safari, Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge

The Sessions app tracks users' work like a time tracking tool and provides a detailed report of how they performed throughout the day. Therefore, by the end of the day, users can evaluate their performance.

The Sessions app can be integrated with Slack, therefore, your team members on Slack will be able to know when have entered the focus mode.

Users can easily sync the app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for effective usage of the productivity tool.

The Sessions app is available for free, however, if you require more advanced features, then you can opt for the Session Pro version which is priced at $4.99 per month. The Session Pro is also available for a 7-day free trial period.

