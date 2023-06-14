SL vs USA Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report and more

SL vs USA Dream11 predictions: The road to ICC World Cup 2023 is gaining momentum. We are officially entering the last stages before the full list of participating countries can be revealed. Eight out of ten teams have already been announced — New Zealand, England, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa. Now, for the two remaining spots, ten countries will play in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. And surprisingly, some World Cup regulars such as Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are also playing in this tournament. While the qualifiers begin on June 18, Sri Lanka and USA will face each other in a warm-up game tomorrow, June 15. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

SL vs USA Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The warm-up match between Sri Lanka and USA will take place tomorrow, June 15 at 12:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds in Zimbabwe.

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds is a good batting track, with plenty of runs on offer for the batsmen. However, the pitch does have some pace and bounce, so the bowlers will also have opportunities to take wickets. The average first innings score at the ground is 242 runs, while the average second innings score is 178 runs. The toss is usually important at Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds, and the team that wins the toss should bat first. However, if the weather is expected to be wet, the team that wins the toss may choose to bowl first.

SL vs USA Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dusan Samantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c/wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali-Khan

SL vs USA Dream11 predictions: High-value players

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana can be crucial tomorrow.

USA: Monak Patel, Steven Taylor, and Nisarg Patel can play important innings tomorrow.