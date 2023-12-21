Smart locks to live transcription, here are top 10 Android features you cannot afford to miss

Android, a globally used operating system, continually introduces compelling features that enhance user experience. However, in the vast array of capabilities, some incredible features may slip under your radar. These hidden gems contribute to making Android devices stand out for their utility and versatility. From time-saving shortcuts to potent developer tools, there's a plethora of ways to maximise your Android phone's potential. Uncover these often-overlooked features that can elevate your Android experience. To ensure you're making the most of your device, here's a concise guide to 10 hidden Android features that you shouldn't overlook.

1. Take Control with Android Developer Options

Unlock a realm of settings that most users overlook by enabling Developer Options. Gain control over Bluetooth device connections and manage background processes to optimise your device's performance. Exercise caution, as tweaking unfamiliar settings may disrupt your phone's setup.

To access Developer Options:

Open Settings, tap "About Phone," and tap the build number seven times.

Enter your passcode, return to Settings, tap "System," and then tap "Developer Options."

2. Restrict Background Data

Preserve battery life and prevent premature data depletion by restricting background data usage. Disable constant refreshing of apps in the background, ensuring longer phone endurance. Be mindful of potential delays in receiving notifications for certain apps.

To restrict background data:

Open Settings, tap "Mobile Network," and select "Data Usage."

Tap "Data Saving" and toggle it on. To exempt specific apps, tap "Unrestricted apps" and toggle on the desired apps.

3. Check Notification History

Retrieve missed notifications easily with the Notification History feature. Review notifications received within the past 24 hours, ensuring you stay informed.

To check notification history:

Open Settings, tap "Notifications," and then tap "More Settings."

Toggle on "Notification History."

4. Simplify Wi-Fi Sharing with QR Codes

Effortlessly share Wi-Fi passwords by generating QR codes, eliminating the need for manual entry. Enhance connectivity for group settings or when hosting guests.

To share Wi-Fi via QR code:

Open the Wi-Fi menu, tap the gear next to the network, and select "QR Code" or "Share."

5. Live Transcribe

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, Live Transcribe offers real-time conversation transcription. Enhance accessibility and keep records of conversations with this powerful feature.

To enable Live Transcribe:

Open Settings, tap "Accessibility," and select "Live Transcribe."

6. Smart Lock

Simplify access to your phone by disabling the lock screen in trusted locations. Ideal for home or safe spaces, Smart Lock ensures quick and hassle-free phone use.

To enable Smart Lock:

Open Settings, tap "Password and Security," and then tap "System Security."

Tap "Smart Lock," select "Trusted Places," and add your safe locations.

7. Block Unwanted Texts

Protect your phone from spam and scams by enabling spam protection. Easily reduce unwanted messages without compromising your personal information.

To enable spam protection:

Open the Messages app, tap the three dots icon, and select "Settings."

Tap "Spam Protection" and toggle on "Enable Spam Protection."

8. Android Device Manager

Track, ring, lock, and wipe your Android device if lost with Android Device Manager. Ensure this feature is activated for added security.

To enable Android Device Manager:

Go to Settings > Lock Screen and Security > Other Security Settings > Device Administrators > Turn on "Android Device Manager."

9. Keep Your Location Private

Protect your privacy by using Mock the Location to fake your GPS location. This feature prevents apps from spying on your exact location.

To enable mock location:

Go to Settings > Developer Options and tick "Allow Mock Location."

10. Enable USB Debugging Mode

Perfectly sync your Android with your PC and optimise app functionality by enabling USB Debugging Mode in Developer Options.

To enable USB Debugging Mode:

Go to Settings > Developer Options and tick "USB Debugging."

Embrace these features to unlock the full potential of your Android device, making it a seamless and personalised experience. Experiment with these tools to tailor your smartphone to your preferences and needs.

