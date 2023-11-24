Icon
Home How To Snapchat My AI: Know how to delete your data through this ChatGPT-powered chatbot

Snapchat My AI: Know how to delete your data through this ChatGPT-powered chatbot

Snapchat My AI is a chatbot integrated with the platform that can answer your queries seamlessly and It is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 12:05 IST
Icon
Now, you can Snapchat from the SKY! Check out Snapchat Pixy drone
Snapchat My AI
1/5 Developers at Snap Inc call Pixy a camera and while this is true, Pixy drone also has all the regular features of a consumer drone. Weighing just 101 grams, Snap claims the drone’s battery can last anywhere between 6 to 8 flights. (Snap Inc.)
image caption
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the Pixy drone can reach a maximum height of 30 ft. which can be pre-determined. The drone moves along four preset paths that are stored in its memory, keeping the camera focused on you. (Snap Inc.)
Snapchat My AI
3/5 Although not the most technologically advanced, the Pixy drone is made for Snapchat enthusiasts. It works similar to Snap Spectacles and transmits photos and videos to Memories wirelessly. In terms of specs, Pixy has a 20MP sensor that shoots 12MP images and videos of 2.7k at 30 fps. (Snap Inc.)
Snapchat My AI
4/5 However, one shortcoming is that you cannot control the drone via your phone and you cannot see the captured images or videos until they have been transmitted to your device. Snap told TechRadar, and you can export your photos and videos to platforms other than Snapchat. (Pixabay)
Snapchat My AI
5/5 Snap also said that Pixy has a second camera and a sensor on the bottom that detects your hand for landing. It uses the camera on the front to take photos and video, but also to identify your face and body so it can track them for the photos and videos. (Snap Inc.)
Snapchat My AI
icon View all Images
All the content you create with Snapchat My AI chatbot is stored until you delete it. Therefore, it is necessary to delete it from time to time. (Pixabay)

AI has become so popular that even social media platforms have started integrating it into their systems. Currently, Meta is working on integrating an AI chatbot into Instagram and Snapchat already has an interesting AI chatbot called My AI. Snapchat is a popular social media platform that is used to share pictures and videos with a disappearing feature. Various filters of Snapchat are extremely popular among the young generation from all over the world. Now, Snapchat My AI chatbot will make the user experience even more advanced. Check here to learn more about Snapchat AI, the ChatGPT-powered chatbot.

Snapchat My AI

My AI is a chatbot that can answer your queries seamlessly. It is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. According to a blog by Snapchat, it comes with additional safety enhancements and controls unique to Snapchat. With this AI chatbot, you can plan your vacation, get gift ideas, and even get various suggestions and advice. My AI is currently available to all the Snapchatters. Please note that Snapchat is still working to improve and evolve My AI, but there are possibilities that My AI's responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content. My AI is still in evolving phase so it is suggested to check every information you get from it before relying on it blindly. It is also advised not to share your personal and sensitive information with My AI. All the content you create with My AI is stored in it until you delete it. Check here to know how you can delete your data from My AI:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to delete data from Snapchat My AI?

You can delete your data sent to My AI in your Chat within 24 hours. If you want to delete your previous data then follow these steps:

  1. Tap your Profile icon and then tap on the settings icon
  2. Navigate and scroll down to "Privacy Controls"
  3. Tap on 'Clear Data'
  4. Tap on 'Clear My AI Data' and then tap on Confirm.

This way you will able to delete all data that you shared with Snapchat My AI. As informed by Snapchat, My AI uses your data including the location that you shared to provide relevant and useful responses to your requests. It even can provide you with nearby place recommendations. It is advisable not to use this tool for malicious purposes. If used properly, the AI chatbot can be a fun way to get quick solutions for your queries every day.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 11:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon