Snapchat My AI: Know how to delete your data through this ChatGPT-powered chatbot

AI has become so popular that even social media platforms have started integrating it into their systems. Currently, Meta is working on integrating an AI chatbot into Instagram and Snapchat already has an interesting AI chatbot called My AI. Snapchat is a popular social media platform that is used to share pictures and videos with a disappearing feature. Various filters of Snapchat are extremely popular among the young generation from all over the world. Now, Snapchat My AI chatbot will make the user experience even more advanced. Check here to learn more about Snapchat AI, the ChatGPT-powered chatbot.

Snapchat My AI

My AI is a chatbot that can answer your queries seamlessly. It is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. According to a blog by Snapchat, it comes with additional safety enhancements and controls unique to Snapchat. With this AI chatbot, you can plan your vacation, get gift ideas, and even get various suggestions and advice. My AI is currently available to all the Snapchatters. Please note that Snapchat is still working to improve and evolve My AI, but there are possibilities that My AI's responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content. My AI is still in evolving phase so it is suggested to check every information you get from it before relying on it blindly. It is also advised not to share your personal and sensitive information with My AI. All the content you create with My AI is stored in it until you delete it. Check here to know how you can delete your data from My AI:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to delete data from Snapchat My AI?

You can delete your data sent to My AI in your Chat within 24 hours. If you want to delete your previous data then follow these steps:

Tap your Profile icon and then tap on the settings icon Navigate and scroll down to "Privacy Controls" Tap on 'Clear Data' Tap on 'Clear My AI Data' and then tap on Confirm.

This way you will able to delete all data that you shared with Snapchat My AI. As informed by Snapchat, My AI uses your data including the location that you shared to provide relevant and useful responses to your requests. It even can provide you with nearby place recommendations. It is advisable not to use this tool for malicious purposes. If used properly, the AI chatbot can be a fun way to get quick solutions for your queries every day.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!