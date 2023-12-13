Snapchat Plus subscribers can now create and share AI-generated images; Know how to use it

Snapchat Plus subscribers are getting new AI features. Snapchat was one of the social media platforms that jumped on the AI race very early and became the first such platform to bring an AI chatbot to it after it debuted My AI in April 2023. Now, Snapchat is taking the AI experience one step further and will be allowing users to create and share AI-generated images, just like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion. Alongside, it is also bringing another cool AI feature that can fix your poorly cropped photos.

Snapchat announced the new features in a blog post and said, “There are already so many ways for Snapchat+ members to express themselves with AI, whether they're creating an original Generative AI Bitmoji Background or Chat Wallpaper, transforming themselves in imaginative ways with Dreams, or learning about the world through conversation with My AI. Now we're offering subscribers even more ways to create, edit, and capture images that inspire continued connection through visual conversation”.

Snapchat gets AI features

Introducing the AI-powered image generator, the company said, “In just a few words, use AI to create and send a Snap of whatever you know will make a friend's day, even when the perfect scene is out of sight”.

Essentially, it is just like any other text-to-image generator where you can add a text prompt and the image generator will create an image based on the description. Snapchat's AI models are powered by GPT, and while the company has not specified the foundation model behind the image generator, it is believed to be the same. If that's the case, then the images it can create should be similar, albeit scaled down, to the ones DALL-E can generate. These images can not only be created but also be shared with your friends.

Another new AI feature making its debut is the ‘extend' feature. The company described it by saying, “If you accidentally zoomed in too close, the AI powered extend tool on our camera to broaden your Lens for the full picture”.

Finally, Snapchat's AI selfie feature, Dreams, which can thematically transform selfies, now gets a new improvement. Users can add their friends to the images and create friend selfies. Plus subscribers will get a pack of eight Dreams each month.

How to use the AI features

1. AI-generated images: Using this feature is pretty simple. Go to the camera inside the app and check the toolbar on the right. You will find a new AI button. Click on it and it will take you to another page where you can either type a prompt in the text field or use any of the suggested prompts for inspiration. Once you hit send, the image will be created and you will see an option to share it at the bottom.

2. AI extend feature: To use this feature, click on the crop button in the camera toolbar after clicking a picture or adding one from your gallery. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a new option called ‘extend'. Click on it. AI will automatically broaden the perspective of the image.

Do note that these features are only available for Snapchat Plus subscribers, which means those users who spend $3.99 a month in the US or Rs. 49 a month in India for the subscription. Snapchat has said that these features are being rolled out, but regional availability may vary.

